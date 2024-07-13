Jul 13, 2024, 8:26 PM
UN Tourism hopes close cooperation with Iran under new president

Tehran, IRNA – UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has expressed hope that the agency will have very close cooperation with Iran as president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian is due to take the helm of the government within the next couple of weeks.

In a letter to Iranian president-elect on Saturday, Pololikashvili congratulated him on being elected to the post.

He said that he had had a visit to Iran where he was impressed by Iran’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

Pololikashvili said he was certain that the UN Tourism and Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will have exemplary cooperation during president-elect Pezeshkian in office.

Pezeshkian defeated his rival Saeed Jalili in Iran’s presidential runoff July 5, 2024, to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in May.

