Iran UN envoy rejects accusations leveled by US, UK, France against Tehran

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday local time, the Iranian ambassador lashed out at Washington, London and Paris and said: the purpose of such accusations by the trio was merely a spiteful attempt to divert international attention from the root causes of the current situation in the region and continue their support for the Israeli regime.

According to IRNA, in identical letters addressed to the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary General Iravani said: The present correspondence follows the public meeting of the United Nations Security Council on July 22, 2024 under the agenda "Threats against international peace and security" (S/PV.9691). During this meeting, representatives of the United States, Great Britain and France once again abused the podium of the Security Council to make baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In this meeting, the representative of the occupying Zionist regime, whose leaders and officials have their hands stained with the blood of the innocent Palestinian people, also spread lies and false information against my country.

The senior Iranian diplomat at the UN added: The Islamic Republic categorically condemns and rejects all the baseless accusations raised against it in that meeting. Iran also strongly rejects the repeated and baseless accusations of the representative of the United States in the council’s meeting regarding the situation in Yemen, which was held on July 23, 2024 under the agenda of "The situation in the Middle East" (S/PV.9692).

The purpose of such accusations is simply a spiteful attempt to divert international attention from the root causes of the current situation in the region and to support Israel so that the regime can continue and justify its crimes and evil actions, Iravani clarified in the letter.

"Despite these desperate attempts, the majority of Security Council members have correctly emphasized the main cause of the current situation in the region, which is nothing but Israel's crimes and barbaric massacres of the innocent people in Gaza and the request for an immediate end to the genocidal war against the people of Gaza”, he said.

However, it is shameful and disappointing on the part of the three permanent members of the Security Council i.e. the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, that they have remained silent on the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime and the attacks on critical infrastructure and civilians in Yemen, especially when the representative this lawless and rogue regime made it clear that the port of Hudaydah is a military target, even though the Deputy Secretary General and members of the Security Council have described the port as a vital artery for millions of people in Yemen.

Iran's envoy continued: The Islamic Republic condemns in the strongest possible term the terrorist attacks and aggressive actions of the Israeli regime on July 20, 2024 against the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, which targeted civilians and vital infrastructure. Such illegal actions, which are considered gross violations of Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the United Nations Charter and international law, especially international humanitarian law, cannot be justified under the title of legitimate defense or Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The Security Council must categorically condemn this horrible crime of the Israeli regime.

I would also like to use this opportunity and completely reject the baseless accusations raised against my country in a letter dated July 19, 2024 from the representatives of the Israeli regime to the head of the Security Council, Iravani mentioned in his correspondence to the UN chief and the current president of the Security Council.

Iran's UN ambassador requested the UNSC president to register and distribute this letter as a document of the Security Council.

