274% increase in Iran's receiving oil revenue in Pres. Raisi's gov't

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum has announced that Iran’s oil revenues reached more than $28 billion in the last Iranian calendar year, which shows a 274% increase, despite struggling with severe oil sanctions.

For the past 100 years, the most important economic advantage of Iran has been the oil and gas industry, which casts a shadow over other economic sectors. This industry is the driving force behind economic progress.

Due to the importance of oil in Iran’s economy, sanctions have always targeted this industry. These sanctions have been imposed under false pretexts to reduce Iran’s oil exports and revenues.

Despite the continuation of previous sanctions and the imposition of a new round of sanctions, Iran’s oil production and export increased during Martyr Ebrahim Raisi’s government.

The Raisi government was able to increase oil production by more than 60% without relying on foreign technology. By trusting Iranian ability and expertise, they added 50 million cubic meters to the gas production capacity and improved the country’s refining production capacity, which resulted in more income through exports for the country.

