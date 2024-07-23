Indonesia expos proper opportunity to present Iran products: Envoy

According to the Public Relations Department of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, the Indonesian ambassador made the remarks in a meeting with the vice president and the delegation of representatives of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, underlining that businesspersons from Iran, especially East Azerbaijan province, can showcase their commodities at important international expos in Indonesia.

The ambassador added that he visited East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran for the second time, and due to the facilities and capacities of the province and Indonesia, the ground for cooperation in various fields is available.

Referring to the mineral capacities of East Azerbaijan, he called for more cooperation in this field, noting that Indonesia is very active in the production of palm oil and coffee, and East Azerbaijan can import these products from that country.

Vice president of the Tabriz Chamber of Commerce Massoud Bonabian, for his part, referred to the cultural and religious commonalities between the two countries, emphasizing the need to expand trade relations between the businessmen of the South Asian country and East Azerbaijan province.

Bonabian stated that the volume of trade exchanges between East Azerbaijan and Indonesia is not very high at present, adding that the presence of East Azerbaijan businessmen at the Indonesian exhibitions can play an effective role in the development of trade and economic exchanges between Iran and Indonesia.

