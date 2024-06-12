3rd TPS-OIC Trade Negotiating Committee meeting kicks off in Istanbul

Trade ministers and representatives of the OIC member states hailed the development of trade relations between the members and presented their proposals.

Ministers and representatives of many countries, including Türkiye, Indonesia, Iraq, Niger, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Gambia, and Guinea expressed their condolences on the martyrdom of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage and sympathized with the government and people of Iran.

Participants condemned the Zionist regime’s barbaric attacks on Gaza and the need for the solidarity of Islamic countries to effectively support the oppressed Palestinians.

Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization Mahdi Zeighami strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s brutal crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine.

He also elaborated on Iran’s views regarding foreign trade, especially the expansion of cooperation with Islamic countries.

Referring to the 6.6% growth in trade with the OIC member countries, he termed the implementation of the preferential trade agreement among the member countries as a great achievement.

9376**4354