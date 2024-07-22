Iran, Iraq insist on not using their lands to attack other countries

According to the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister hosted the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister's statement, the two sides discussed the most important cases of joint cooperation between the two countries and the presence of the Iranian delegation in the second international anti-narcotics conference in Baghdad and its most important recommendations.

In this meeting, while examining the strengthening of security cooperation in the field of common border control, as well as the implementation of the security agreement and the expansion of its implementation, the emphasis was placed on preventing the use of Iraqi or Iranian lands to attack neighboring countries and their abuse by illegal groups.

Al-Sudani and Vahidi talked about facilitating the entry of pilgrims to holy shrines and the decisions of the Iraqi government in this regard and the smooth ways for pilgrims to travel in addition to the various ways of economic cooperation in line with the interests of the two friendly countries.

