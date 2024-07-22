Interior minister: Iran is ready to cooperate to fight drug trafficking

Addressing 2nd Baghdad International Conference on Countering Narcotics on Monday, Vahidi said that the delegations participating in this meeting presented their opinions and views to increase convergence and more cooperation, and at the end, a statement was read on the subject of progress and the need for more cooperation of neighboring countries to effectively fight drug trafficking in the region.

Vahidi called this meeting a very good and effective initiative by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and noted that the Iraqi Prime Minister also gave valuable comments in the field of regional cooperation to fight drug trafficking.

He reminded that the next meeting of this regional conference will be held in Tehran next year.

2050