Kids abused at US migrant shelters for 8 years: Justice Department

The Justice Department filed the lawsuit against the organization on Thursday, alleging that multiple employees engaged in severe sexual abuse, including inappropriate touching, solicitation of sex acts, and solicitation of nude photos.

The abuse reportedly happened between 2015 and 2023, while Southwest Key received billions of dollars in government contracts to provide unaccompanied minors with accommodations.

The lawsuit seeks financial damages and a court order to prevent such harassment in the future. Southwest Key, which portrays itself as a Latino-led nonprofit organization, has faced multiple criminal complaints since 2017.

The organization's website emphasizes its work in social justice, youth advocacy, and immigration.

Southwest Key facilities currently have space for more than 6,300 children; however, the exact number of children housed in these facilities is unclear.

The surge in illegal border crossings of both kids and adults has been notable under President Biden's administration.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Customs and Border Protection agents have encountered nearly 8.2 million migrants at the United States’ southern frontier, surpassing the numbers during Obama's two terms and Trump's single term combined, which totaled 5.5 million.

