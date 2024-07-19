AEOI chief: Iran acts according to safeguards, NPT

Regarding the "Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests", which was approved in the 11th parliament, he said that this law helped the Atomic Energy Organization to move more strongly, Ebrahim Rezaie told IRNA on Friday.

Bushehr nuclear power plant is among top in the power plant association and has saved 104 million barrels of oil, he noted.

Referring to the report of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization about the development of radiation systems, he said that these systems are used in the fields of agriculture, food, medicine and radiopharmaceutical industries, and they have had a successful effect so far.

