Israel uses anti-Iran rhetoric at UN to cover up Gaza genocide

Erdan lied to the UN Security Council and blamed Iran for the wars in the Middle East and accused the 15-member UN body of not taking action against this [Iran] threat and instead focusing on Israel's actions, according to Al Jazeera report on Wednesday night.

While the world is aware of the Israeli crimes in Gaza and its violation of the sovereignty of several regional countries regardless of international laws, the Zionist ambassador to the UN claimed that “Iran is the biggest threat to global stability” and criticized the Security Council for “continuing to bury its head in the sand and focusing on Israel"

Erdan then turned to Gaza, where Israel has martyred approximately 39,000 Palestinians so far.

Without mentioning Israeli massacres of civilians he said that 120 Israelis are being held by what he claimed called Iran-backed "terrorist organizations” in Gaza.

He accused also accused the Palestinians resistance movement Hamas of crimes, claiming “the group, due to the inaction of the Security Council, continues to hide its fighters among civilians in schools of the United Nations refugee agency known as UNRWA."

Zionist officials, including Prime Minister and its military commanders continue to use the UN platforms with the backing of the US and some western governments are playing blame games to cover up their Gaza genocide. But the Israeli crimes have become an international issue with recorded testimonies and reports from UN agencies and aid organizations as well as repeated rulings by the International Court of Justice.

