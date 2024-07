The attack targeted Shia Muslims mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in Muscat on Monday night.

Some media have reported that a news outlet affiliated to Daesh has published a video allegedly about when shooters opened fire at the victims in Muscat.

The police of Oman had confirmed four dead with a number of others being wounded in the attack.

