Iran records lowest unemployment rate in spring: Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Mortazavi said the latest figures published by the Statistical Centre of Iran show the lowest rate of unemployment in the country.

The youth unemployment rate has decreased in 19 provinces to single digits in 26 provinces, he said.

In other provinces the unemployment rate is in double digits but shows a downward trend, he added.

Mortazavi also noted that according to the official domestic and foreign bodies, more than 6 million people have left extreme poverty under the Raisi administration.

9376**4354