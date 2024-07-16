Ansarullah leader: Yemeni army operation to stop Israel's aggression in Gaza continues exponentially

According to Al Mayadeen, al-Houthi stressed the continuation of the Yemeni army's operations against Zionist vessels or those related to this regime and American and British ones in the Red Sea.

"Our missile and naval operations will continue exponentially until the aggression against the Gaza Strip is stopped," he added.

One of the results of our operation, which is surprising and unusual for the enemy, was the expulsion of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from the Red Sea, he noted.

After the removal of the aircraft carriers, the United States is after trapping the Saudis in order to serve Israel as much as possible, he stressed.

He urged the Saudi regime to listen to the warnings and slogans of our nation and stop the wrong way of helping the US and Israel, he said.

The aggressive tension of the Saudis against the Yemeni nation is at the behest of the US and in line with serving Israel, al-Houthi added.

The issue of Palestine is one of the painful issues and tragedies, he noted.

The Yemeni nation declared its readiness to confront any economic step supporting the enemy by the Saudi regime, he stated.

