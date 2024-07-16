Trump officially becomes Republican presidential nominee

According to IRNA’s report on Monday night, Trump's as the Republican nominee came two days after an assassination attempt on his life during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, Trump won the majority of delegates at the Republican National Convention on Monday afternoon and was announced as the party's candidate for the race to the White House.

Earlier, Trump announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance would be his running mate in the November election.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Vance, once one of his fiercest critics has yet to officially comment, but is expected to speak at a conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “I’m a never-Trump guy, I never liked him,” Vance said during an October 2016 interview with Charlie Rose. Trump was, by Vance’s estimation at the time, a “terrible candidate”. He once asked if ‘terrible’ ex-president was ‘America’s Hitler.’

The American "Axios" website in a report stated that the unsuccessful shooting of Trump shocked the Republicans' election campaign and wrote: "This incident has made the party optimistic about winning the November presidential elections."

During the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at Trump from his semi-automatic rifle, one of which hit his ear and three other shots hit the attendees. During this incident, two people, including the shooter, were killed and two others were injured.

Trump running mate ‘far-right extremist'

Meanwhile, the campaign headquarters of US President Joe Biden called Vance, Trump's election mate an "extreme rightist".

According to IRNA, citing AFP, Biden's campaign headquarters announced on Monday night that Trump chose Vance, a far-right extremist who had rejected the results of the 2020 election and supports the ban on abortion and has voted against artificial insemination.

Biden also wrote on the X social network on Monday night: Here is a deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.

“Well, I don’t intend to let them and if you are with me, pitch in,” Biden added in his post.

This year’s US presidential election has become a serious joke among American voters as Trump has been Republican candidate despite being involved in several serious cases, including sexual abuse while Biden is facing growing calls from democratic lawmakers to quit the race over his cognitive issue.

Most of the members are rank-and-file lawmakers, as Democratic leadership has continued to publicly back the president’s reelection. But the lawmakers calling for Biden to exit the race have extended to top national security Democrats like Reps. Jim Hines (D-Conn.) and Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the ranking members on the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, respectively.

