Iraq's Islamic Resistance intensifies attacks on Israeli regime

The informed source told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV on Monday that the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s anti-Israel operations have entered a new phase, and that the group had conducted three attacks against Israeli positions earlier in the day.

According to the same source, two attacks were carried out using drones, and the third one was conducted using al-Arqab cruise missiles.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of resistance movements in the Arab country, has been launching attacks against Israeli positions over the past months in support of Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli regime struck al-Mawasi refugee camp, which it had designated as a safe zone, killing at least 90 Palestinians and wounding 300 others.

The regime claimed that the target was Hamas senior military commander Mohammed Deif. Hamas rejected that, saying the martyrs were all civilians.

