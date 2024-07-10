Iraqi resistance targets Israeli power plant by drone

Jul 10, 2024, 9:02 AM
Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a power plant of the Zionist regime on Wednesday morning in support of the people of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Iraqi resistance media, the Orot Rabin power plant in Hadera, occupied Palestine, was targeted in a drone attack.

This is not the first time that this power plant has been targeted by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

The Orot Rabin power plant was also targeted by a drone attack on June 8.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a sensitive and important target in Eilat with a drone in support of the people of Palestine and Gaza and in response to the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has said it will continue targeting Zionist stances until the Israeli regime ends the genocidal war on Gaza.

