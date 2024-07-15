Spain beats England to win Euro 2024

According to IRNA, the final match of the 17th edition of the European Cup of Nations (Euro 2024) was held at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin with Francois Letaxier from France being referee between the national teams of Spain and England.

Mikel Oyarzabal who came on as a substitute for captain Alvaro Morata became a match-winner, minutes before the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time.

It was a shocking moment for England, the birthplace of soccer, which has not won a major title since the 1966 World Cup victory and experienced back-to-back European championship final defeats.

However it was a joyous occasion for Metadors who lifted the silver trophy to backdrop of massive fireworks. This is fourth European Championship title for Spain after 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Spain won all seven games at this European Championship — an unprecedented feat — and broke the record for goals scored in a single tournament, with 15.

