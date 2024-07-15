‘Zionist regime intensifies crimes to put pressure on Hamas’

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Monday morning, Hamdan highlighted the escalation in Israeli bombing and shelling campaign targeting civilians in Gaza during in an interview with Qatar-based Al Arabi news channel.

He also emphasized that the occupying regime wants to divert attention from its recent crime in Khan Yunis by claiming to target resistance leaders.

The enemy’s crimes further confirm the rightness of Hamas' position regarding the necessity of stopping the war before implementing any agreement, Hamdan added

On Saturday, the Zionist army targeted the Al-Mawasi refugees camp in Khan Yunis, killing more than 90 Palestinian civilians and injuring hundreds more.

Meanwhile, Hamas denied reports that it had halted ceasefire talks due to the recent Israeli massacres in Gaza.

Hamas’ political bureau member Ezzat al-Resheq said that what was reported by some media outlets, citing a resistance member, was in fact “untrue”.

“One goal of the barbaric escalation against our people by Netanyahu and his regime is to derail the current efforts to reach an agreement and stop the aggression, and this has become clear to everyone,” Resheq stated on Sunday.

Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of Hamas also reportedly told international mediators that the movement was ready to resume negotiations. Haniyeh noted that the regime must demonstrate seriousness in reaching a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal.

