Jul 14, 2024, 10:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85539515
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

US, UK fighter jets attack Yemen

Jul 14, 2024, 10:53 PM
News ID: 85539515
US, UK fighter jets attack Yemen

Tehran, IRNA - Media sources reported the aggressive attacks of the US and UK fighter jets on Yemen's al-Hojjah and al-Hodayda provinces in northwest and western Yemen.

According to Arab media, the planes of the coalition forces bombed the international airport of the coastal city of Hodayda in the south of this city.

These planes also attacked the "Al-Bahisi" area of ​​"Al-Lahiya" city in Hodayda province.

Al-Masira news channel announced that the United States and the UK launched a new aggressive attack on the territory of Yemen today.

This Yemeni media reported that in this attack, the area of ​​"Bahis" in "Midi" city located in al-Hojjah province in the northwest of Yemen was targeted.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .