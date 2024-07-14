US, UK fighter jets attack Yemen

According to Arab media, the planes of the coalition forces bombed the international airport of the coastal city of Hodayda in the south of this city.

These planes also attacked the "Al-Bahisi" area of ​​"Al-Lahiya" city in Hodayda province.

Al-Masira news channel announced that the United States and the UK launched a new aggressive attack on the territory of Yemen today.

This Yemeni media reported that in this attack, the area of ​​"Bahis" in "Midi" city located in al-Hojjah province in the northwest of Yemen was targeted.

2050