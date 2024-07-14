Zionist regime targets UNRWA school in Gaza

At least 12 people have been martyred in the attack with more than 70 others being wounded, local media reported, adding that the number of martyrs are likely to rise.

The Zionist army targeted Abu Oreiban School although the school provided shelter to thousands of displaced Palestinian people.

Adnan Abu Hasna, An UNRWA spokesperson, told Al Jazeera that the UN agency has been sharing the location of its schools with the Zionist Army.

He said that the attack carried the message that there is no safe zone in the Gaza Strip.

9341**2050