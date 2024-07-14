‘New administration’s foreign policy to pursue Islamic Revolution values’

Speaking to IRNA about Pezeshkian’s letter to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan Hanizadeh said that the letter highlighted the 14th administration’s approach to strengthening the Axis of Resistance in the framework of Iran’s general policy and its principles defined by the Supreme Leader.

This message, sent in response to Nasrallah’s congratulatory message Pezeshkian, refuted all the wrong speculations of the opposition media about the change of the 14th administration’s policy towards regional resistance, he said.

He reiterated the fact that the Axis of Resistance and confrontation with the Zionist regime cannot be changed under any circumstances, and this is a fixed principle, and no government can get out of this framework.

This is because Iran is not based upon individuals, but on political, military, and security institutions, and beyond them is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who is influential in drawing transnational policies, Hanizadeh explained.

Although the president-elect has high legal authority according to the constitution, the issue of helping the oppressed nations and developing Iran’s spiritual influence is not negotiable, he stressed.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is not a fixed geographical concept, but rather a broad concept whose influence is not limited to a specific time and place.

This Islamic humanitarian approach is a part of the unchangeable principles of Islamic values ​​that Imam Khomeini [Founder of the Islamic Revolution] drew as a fixed principle in Iran’s regional and international politics, he stated.

He went on to say that Pezeshkian’s telephone conversations with the heads of different countries, including Iraq, Russia, and Turkey, and the congratulatory messages of the heads of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf show the high status of the elected president.

This domestic and international support can increase the negotiation capacity of the 14th administration to interact with the world at a high level and will create a more pleasant interaction atmosphere for Iran, he noted.

