Iran president-elect highlights ethnic, religious unity

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with senior Iranian Sunni leaders in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Sunni leaders shared their concerns with Pezeshkian.

They appreciated the president-elect for paying attention to all the citizens without any distinction as to ethnicity, religion or geographical region.

In his address to the meeting, the president-elect said that the problems of the country will remain unsolvable in the absence of unity.

“If we have disagreements, either at the top levels of the country's administration or among the ethnic groups, we will go nowhere and we will all fail.”

