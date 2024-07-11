Iran rejects NATO claim about military support for Russia

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, Nasser Kanaani reacted on Thursday while responding to the final statement issued at the summit of the western military alliance in Washington that contained anti-Iran rhetoric with regard to Moscow-Tehran ties.

The claim regarding Iran's military assistance to Russia in the war with Ukraine is completely baseless and has political goals, he said, adding that "unfortunately, what we are witnessing in Ukraine is the result of the US and the NATO's provocative policies and actions which are still continuing".

As we have said repeatedly that any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow is an act purely with biased political motives and with the aim of legitimizing the interference and the continuation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine," Kanaani added.

He underlined that Tehran promotes sustainable peace and has always tried to play a constructive and stabilizing role in the region and the world, and it has never provided drones to Russia in the Ukraine conflict. “Tehran has repeatedly called for a political solution of the crisis in Ukraine."

