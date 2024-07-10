IRGC chief: Resistance expanded in Yemen

General Salami made the remarks during an event in Tehran on Wednesday, discussing the influences of the Resistance in the region.

He stated that the Zionist regime is under fire from Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, describing them as the pleasant aspect of Muslim unity.

He pointed out that Yemen has proudly blocked the route for supporters of the Zionist regime from the Red Sea.

Referring to Iran’s anti-Israeli operation, also known as Operation True Promise, General Salami emphasized the active role of Iran in supporting the resistance, noting that if necessary, Iran would take direct action.

General Salami also mentioned that the unity shown in the sacrifice of Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani reflects the unifying nature of Islam, transcending geographical and national boundaries.

