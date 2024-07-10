Meta to remove posts containing ‘Zionist’

The giant social media company made the decision on the pretext of fighting hate speech.

The term “Zionist” is not a proper word to refer to Jews or Israelis, according to a statement by Meta.

Meanwhile, human rights experts believe that Meta’s measure is an effort to support the Israeli regime and keep the voice of the protestors of the regime’s crimes silent.

In February, the Researcher and Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights at Amnesty Tech Alia Al Ghussain had said that Meta’s “blanket ban on the criticism of ‘Zionism’ or ‘Zionists’ would be a disproportionate and arbitrary restriction on free expression and would lead to the stifling of Palestinian, Jewish and other voices trying to call attention to atrocity crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.”

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, over 38,000, mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave.

1483**4354