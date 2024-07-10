‘Pezeshkian letter to Nasrallah clear message to resistance groups’

Mir-Ghasem Mo’meni said in an interview with IRNA that one of the major principles of foreign policy in the Islamic Republic of Iran is “support for resistance and jihadi groups” in Palestine and in other countries in the region.

He said certain opponents and dissidents tried to discourage resistance groups in the region by propagating unfounded claims such as the end of Iran’s support for resistance following Pezeshkian’s victory, but the wise move taken by the president-elect in sending a letter to Nasrallah foiled such conspiracies.

The analyst went on to say that the letter is not just a letter to a specific resistance group, but it is a clear message from the Islamic Republic not only to all resistance groups in the region but also to enemies throughout the world.

Given the fact that backing resistance groups in the region is one of the principles of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the 14th administration in Iran will not change the policy, but it may also strengthen the Axis of Resistance in the region more than before, Mo’meni emphasized.

The ongoing situation in the West Asia region, in light of the protracted war in Gaza, the aggression and horrific crimes by the Zionist regime against Palestine as the “epicenter of the crisis in the region”, prompts the upcoming administration in Tehran to use all the capacities and potentials created in recent years to support the oppressed Palestinian nation, he added.

