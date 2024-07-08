In message to Nasrallah, Iran president-elect vows support for resistance

In response to a congratulatory message by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on Monday, Pezeshkian said that resistance movements will not allow the criminal policies of the illegitimate Zionist regime to continue.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been standing by the regional resistance against the illegitimate Zionist regime, the president-elect said, adding that Iran’s support for resistance has roots in the Islamic Republic’s principled policies, the causes of the late Imam Khomeini and the guidelines of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“I am confident that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region," Pezeshkian added.

Pezeshkian wished success and prosperity for Nasrallah and the Lebanese people, and divine victory for the hero fighters of resistance.

9341**2050