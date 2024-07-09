Hamas condemns deadly Zionist attack on another Gaza school

According to IRNA, citing the Al Jazeera network, Hamas on Tuesday night asked the international community to hold a=marches and rallies in all cities to express anger and condemn the new crime committed by the Zionists and demand the end of the war and genocide in Gaza.

This Palestinian movement stated that the terrorist Zionist regime continues its murder and genocidal war regardless of the consequences of these crimes.

The Zionist regime committed another crime by attacking a school in the south of the Gaza Strip, and reports indicate that 29 people have been martyred during this attack.

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency quoting medical sources the attack targeted al-Awda schools in the town of Absan, east of Khan Yunis, resulting in the killing of 29 people while dozens more left injured.

Palestinians displaced from other parts of Gaza during the course of over 9 months of Israeli assault were accommodated in this bombed-out school.

This is not the first such attack on school by the Zionist regime. Just days ago a UN-run school in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza sheltering refugees was bombed by the Israeli army that left some 16 people, including children dead.

Since the onset of the Gaza war, Israeli warplanes and tanks have targeted critical structures, including hospitals, schools, refugee camps apart from residential buildings, turning them into the rubble.

Before the school attack on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the increase in the number of martyrs of the Israeli war to 38, 243 since October 7, 2023.

According to IRNA, the ministry also announced that the regime’s invading troops committed 3 murders in the Gaza Strip since Monday, as a result of which 50 people were martyred and 130 others were injured.

