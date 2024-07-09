Iran anti-doping body sanctions 3 athletes

Each of the three athletes received a three-year suspension based on NADO’s decision, as reported by IRNA on Tuesday.

Powerlifter Omid Jafari, para-powerlifter Mohammad-Amin Zahir, and freestyle wrestler Amir-Ali Faridi Asad each received a three-year suspension due to their violations.

Doping control officers detected oxandrolone in Najafi’s sample during national games in March, and Zahir was found to have misused methandienone during Iran’s championship games in February. Simultaneous detection of testosterone, norandrosterone, and trenbolone was reported from Faridi Asad’s sample.

According to the NADO website, Iran updates its rules in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

