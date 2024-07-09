Bolivian president voices support for Palestine’s struggle for liberation

Arce made the remarks in an interview with Al Araby TV channel, arguing that the problem, as some people think, did not arise now, but has been around for decades.

He said: The government and the nation of Bolivia condemn the massacre of the residents of the Gaza Strip and term the continuation of the oppression of the Palestinians unacceptable.

Bolivia is working with the cooperation of a number of countries to end the war against the Gaza Strip, Arce added.

Israeli raids on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah are heinous war crimes, the Bolivian president had said earlier, calling on the international community to take action to stop the fighting.

Arce had said in a post on X: “We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli bombings in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, which have left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead. This new war crime perpetrated by the Israeli army is sinister and inconceivable.”

