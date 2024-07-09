Iranian official calls for strengthening ties among ROPME members

On the sideline of the SCO Green Development Forum in Qingdao, China, Salajegheh met with the Qatari Minister of Environment and Climate Change Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

During the meeting, Salajegheh emphasized the continuation of cooperation in the field of the Int’l. Dust Summit.

“Exchanging experience regarding the monitoring of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman is one of the goals that we are pursuing, and this can be achieved with the cooperation of regional countries,” he said.

The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened on Monday (July 8, 2024) in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

ROPME convention

ROPME was established in Kuwait in 1979 and was quickly ratified by seven member states (Iran, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates).

The main objective of ROPME is to coordinate efforts of the eight Member States towards protecting the marine and coastal environment and ecosystems in the ROPME Sea Area against marine pollution and stressors that might be induced by developmental activities or/and other drivers of change.

Kuwait regional convention

Adopted in Kuwait on April 24, 1978, by Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the Kuwait Regional Convention for Co-operation on the Protection of the Marine Environment from Pollution aims to prevent, abate and combat pollution of the marine environment in the region.

