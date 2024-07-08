Iran airlifts 123 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia for medical treatment

Currently, 22 pilgrims are hospitalized in the Red Crescent hospital and 12 more in the Saudi hospitals, Ali Mar'ashi said on Monday, adding that 28 Iranian pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia,

He added that 1,206,228 services (including general and specialized appointments, medicine and prescription, paraclinical services, nursing, relief, and transportation, etc.) were provided to pilgrims, of which 1,140,201 services were provided in Mecca and 66,027 services in Medina.

87,550 people were sent in 614 convoys across the country to perform Hajj rituals, he said, and added that 380 Red Crescent medical staff members are present in Saudi Arabia to serve the pilgrims, Mar'ashi said.

According to Saudi sources, approximately 1.6 million pilgrims from other countries and 200,000 Saudi citizens participated in Hajj rituals this year, from whom 22.3% were from Arab countries, 63.3% from Asian countries, and 11.3% from African countries.

Pilgrims from Europe, America, Australia, and other countries also make up 3.2% of the total.

