Iran’s exports to Iraq up 27% in three months to June 20

Advisor to the head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Farzad Piltan said in an interview with IRNA on Sunday that the main exported goods included natural gas, fresh apples, iron and steel ingots.

Tile and ceramics, watermelons, evaporative coolers, tomatoes, home appliances, gas turbines, PE compounds, hot-rolled bars, clinker, infant formula and ice cream were among other exported commodities to Iraq, Piltan added.

He also said that according to the statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran has exported $2.346 billion worth of non-oil products to Iraq in the first three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023).

Iran imported $107 million worth of goods during the three months to June 20, showing a 25% increase compared to last year ($85 million), Piltan said.

According to the officials, precious metals, aluminum alloys, tires, automobiles and home appliances were among the main imported goods from Iraq during the period.

6125**4354