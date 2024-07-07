Guardian Council confirms results of Iran's presidential runoff vote

"The examination of the validity of the election in the Guardian Council was completed a few hours ago, and the validity of the second round of the 14th presidential election was confirmed by the Guardians Council," Hadi Tahan Nazif, the spokesperson of the Guardian Council, said on Sunday.

The matter has also been officially communicated to the Ministry of Interior, he added.

Tahan Nazif noted that neither of the two candidates in the runoff, Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, has lodged any complaints to the 12-member election supervisory body.

He pointed out that the Guardian Council will sign the presidential credentials and submit them to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for endorsement.

The office of the Supreme Leader will then announce the date of the presidential inauguration, after which Pezeshkian will officially begin his four-year term as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tahan Nazif further explained.

According to law, presidents-elect in Iran are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.

