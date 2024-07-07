SCFR hopeful Iran will sort out sanctions under Pezeshkian

“Your Excellency’s emphasis on the use of prominent experts in the foreign policy field gives the promise of resolving the problems caused by cruel Western sanctions against the Iranian people and securing our country’s legal interests with dignity and power,” Karrazi said in his message on Sunday.

He also announced the SCFR’s readiness to assist the Pezeshkian administration in developing Iran’s foreign relations based on mutual respect and equality.

“Certainly, one of the tools required for the success of Your Excellency in protecting the country’s interests is to develop foreign relations from a powerful stance, and in interaction and dialog with other countries based on mutual respect and the principle of equality,” the SCFR chairman said, adding that his organization is ready to share his specialized and expert-level capabilities with the Pekeshkian administration.

Kharrazi also hailed Pezeshkian’s victory in the presidential election as a manifestation of the will of the Iranian nation, saying that the election has enhanced the country’s dignity in the world.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won the presidential race in a runoff with Saeed Jalili on Friday, becoming the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He won the snap election that was held more than a month after former president Ebrahim Raisi was martyred in a copter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

4194**4354