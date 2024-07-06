Top Iranian officials congratulate president-elect Pezeshkian

In a congratulatory message to president-elect Pezeshkian on Saturday, Major General Salami conveyed the IRGC's commitment to further enhance the cooperation with Iran's new administration.

Salami expressed appreciation for the Iranian people's engagement in the 14th presidential election of the Islamic Republic of Iran, commending the concerted efforts of all executive agents, supervisory bodies, and security forces in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pezeshkian on winning the 14th Presidential election and conveyed his best wishes for Pezeshkian's tenure as Iran’s President-elect.

Salami affirmed the IRGC's belief that the Islamic Republic will triumph in the economic battle against its adversaries through the full mobilization of national resources, opportunities, and expertise.

He added that the nation's progress in global policy arenas is anticipated, by relying on a strategy that leverages internal strengths and upholds the authority of the Islamic Republic to secure the rights of the Iranian people.

Additionally, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, extended his congratulations to the president-elect Pezeshkian, emphasizing that the parliament aligns itself with the 14th government and will offer unwavering help and support.

Qalibaf remarked that the 14th presidential election in Iran signifies the unique structural authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He characterized the elections as a precious chance to reassess methods, behaviors, and policies, highlighting that the election presents an opportunity to bolster empathy and collaboration across different political and social levels.

Also on Saturday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory.

Ahmadian said that the Iranian people’s election of Pezeshkian foiled plots by enemies of the country’s national security, providing an “asset” to pursue the goals and interests of the nation.

The top Iranian security official promised that the SNSC will use all of its capacities to assist Pezeshkian in resolving people’s problems and achieving the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

