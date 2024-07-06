Pezeshkian thanks Iranian voters for opening 'a new chapter'

"You created an opportunity for Iran and brought back hope and joy to the atmosphere of dissatisfaction, distress, and melancholy in society. I am grateful to all of you," Pezeshkian said during a speech Saturday at the Mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, where he pledged allegiance to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

He stressed that he did not make any promises on the campaign trail that he could not deliver on. "The great test of navigating Iran through the constraints, challenges, and crises lies ahead of us."

"Today is the beginning of a new season, the season of the people remaining on the scene and committing to returning to their demands, and the season of me acting on my commitments," Pezeshkian said.

The president-elect said that he considers all the votes that were cast for him a heavy weight around his neck, promising to be "a listening ear for your words and the voice of the voiceless and the marginalized."

"I will pursue the advancement of dialogue, convergence, and national consensus in the government.... to address the issues of society in all economic, social, cultural, political, and social spheres," he pledged.

Pezeshkian also thanked Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for opening up the stage for a more competitive and healthier presidential election.

Former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarfi, who heavily campaigned for Pezeshkian, also addressed the crowd.

He promised that Pezeshkian will be the president of all the people of Iran, including those who voted for his rival, Saeed Jalili.

This great people who orchestrated the "roaring tide of change" with their presence at the ballot boxes will remain alongside Pezeshkian, Zarif said.

"The people of Iran are the champions in this field and will remain the champions. Greetings to the people of Iran and greetings to Pezeshkian," he added.

4353**2050