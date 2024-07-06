NYPD arrest 37 supporters of Palestine

Over 32 anti-Israel demonstrators were detained in Manhattan, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The New York Police Department have reported that the demonstrators were arrested at the “Flood July 4th for Gaza” demonstration — organized by anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime.

The demonstration was held coincidently with the Fourth of July celebrations, according to the news website.

Along with burning the US flag, a poster depicted the former US president, Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden wearing crowns. Beneath the poster, big words “DEATH TO ALL KINGS” were seen.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health nearly 38,000, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of war in the enclave in October, 2023.

Since then, some countries have filed complaints against the Zionist regime of Israel at the International Court of Justice and called for immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Also, many celebrities worldwide and the officials of the world countries have condemned the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Additionally, the Resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria have started attacking military bases of the Zionist regime to show support for Palestine and condemn the US military backing of the regime.

