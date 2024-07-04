Iran to host int’l handicrafts center

Under the supervision of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), this center will serve as a comprehensive platform for nations worldwide to showcase their handicrafts.

During a visit to a handicraft workshop in Shiraz, Fars province, southern Iran, Ezzatollah Zarghami emphasized the significance of this decision, saying the UN Tourism has sought a center that bridges tourism and handicrafts for many years, and Iran’s approval to shoulder this responsibility is a notable achievement.

Several countries were serious candidates to turn into such a hub, he said, Islamic Republic managed get the approval to shoulder this responsibility.

Zarghami noted that hosting this center will introduce Iran and its rich handicraft heritage and create a vital connection between tourism and the world of crafts.

