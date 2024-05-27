Chinese investors invited to build hotels in Isfahan: Provincial official

Amir Karamzadeh, head of Isfahan’s Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, was speaking on Monday as he hosted a Chinese delegation from Gansu province.

He said that Isfahan, as the seventh largest province located in central Iran, is already a tourist hub as it hosts more than 22,000 historical sites.

Our province needs 200 new hotels as part of measures to develop tourism, Karamzadeh said, adding that provincial officials are ready to give guarantees to the Chinese investors helping in the construction of those hotels.

The Iranian official also proposed the establishment of direct flights between Isfahan and Gansu in a bid to develop tourism in both provinces.

Head of the Chinese delegation Guo Tiankang welcomed the proposals made by the Iranian side and said that he will convey them to top Chinese officials.

Guo Tiankang, who is Vice Chairman of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, also said that Tehran-Beijing relations date back to 4,000 years ago, with historical facts pointing out to the key role Gansu and Isfahan have played in promotion of cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries.

