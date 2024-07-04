Iran Embassy in Iraq announces polling booths for presidential runoff vote

According to IRNA, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad announced on Wednesday evening the addresses of six polling stations in Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah with the details of their location.

For this period of elections in Iraq, 14 fixed and 10 mobile polling stations have been considered for a total of 24 places. The address of polling booths is as follows:

Baghdad

1- The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran

2- Kazemain, Bab al-Murad, Hosseiniyeh al-Sadr

3-Samarra, near the holy Al-Askari Shrine

Najaf Ashraf

4- The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran

5- Banat Al Hassan St., after Al Rasul St., Bostan Hotel.

Karbala

6- The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran

7- Bab al-Qiblah of Imam Hossein (PBUH)

8- Alqami St., Lolo Al Bahr Hotel

9- Shahada St., Qazviniyeh - Javaheri Hotel

Basra

10- The Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran

11-Nasiriyah, in front of Nomad Affairs Department, Shahid Mihrab Mosque

12- Al-Amara, Saheli St. (Cornish), Al-Sariyeh and Al-Sarai neighborhood, Sina Girls' School

Erbil

13- The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Sulaymaniyah

14- The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran