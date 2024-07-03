Hezbollah fires barrage of rockets at Israel in response to commander assassination

Hezbollah announced the attacks on Wednesday, saying that dozens of rockets hit five Israeli military positions, including 100 Katyushas that targeted the headquarters of the Golan Division as well as Israel’s air and missile systems at Nafah Base.

The movement said that the operations were in response to an Israeli drone attack on a car in southern Lebanon that killed top commander Muhammad Nimah Nasser, known as “Hajj Abu Naameh”, and injured several others earlier on Wednesday.

The same day, a member of The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc – which is the political wing of Hezbollah in the Lebanese parliament -- said that the assassination of Abu Naameh will not make Hezbollah back down.

Hassan Fadlallah stressed that Hezbollah’s punitive response will come, and the enemy should realize that the resistance front has the upper hand.

Abu Naameh is the third Hezbollah commander killed by Israel since early October when clashes began between the two sides amid the regime’s war on Gaza.

His assassination comes as fears of a full-blown war have increased between Hezbollah and Israel in recent weeks.

The resistance movement has warned Israel against waging such war, and said that it is ready to defend Lebanon.

