Region can’t feel safe until Israeli aggression stops: Turkish pres.

"No state in our region, including Türkiye, can feel safe as long as Israeli aggression under [Israel's Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is not stopped," Erdogan said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Ankara as reported by Turkish media.

“What is going on in the Middle East has seriously worried us”, he said adding that Netanyahu is behaving like a madman and not a responsible person. "The increase in Israel's (regime) attacks and the language of threats against Lebanon make us very worried about the future of the region."

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement and the Zionist military have been exchanging fire ever since the regime launched the Gaza war in October last year, but recent escalation has fueled concern of a bigger confrontation.

After about 9 months of genocidal war, the Zionist regime has not achieved anything except crimes, massacres, destruction of infrastructure in Gaza.

Palestinian fighters are still putting stiff resistance to invading forces on the ground in Gaza while regional resistance fronts are busy carrying out separate operations against the Zionist regime and its key backers in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

