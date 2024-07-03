Iran gov't defends economic record after presidential debate

Bahadori Jahromi made the remarks in an X message reacting to what was mentioned in the last televised debate centered on economic issues before a runoff vote slated for July 5.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili who have qualified for the second round of the 14th presidential election squared off on Tuesday evening to present their views on their economic plans if they won for the country’s top executive post.

They claim that they are not the third government of former president Hassan Rouhani, but when they hear that the inflation at that time was up to 80%, they get upset, Bahadori Jahromi said on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose to 103% during Rouhani's administration, the government said, adding Martyr Raisi inherited this situation but did not trumpet the issue to keep the people calm.

Thanks to President Raisi's efforts, the figure decreased to 23%, he noted.

During the debate late on Tuesday Pezeshkian and Jalili shifted focus on the cost of living, consumption, and pressure on the people and what measures they would pursue to get their countrymen out of the current dire economic situation.

