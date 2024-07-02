Jul 3, 2024, 12:46 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85527514
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Destruction of a Zionist tank and armored car by al-Qassam battalions

Jul 3, 2024, 12:46 AM
News ID: 85527514
Destruction of a Zionist tank and armored car by al-Qassam battalions

Tehran, IRNA - The al-Qassam battalions of the military wing of the Hamas movement, in the continuation of the attacks against the positions and military equipment of the Zionist regime, targeted the military equipment of that regime, including a "Merkava IV" tank.

Download 26 MB

According to Palestinian media, al-Qassam battalions announced today (Tuesday) that they targeted an Israeli Merkava IV tank with a Yassin 105 rocket in al-Shajaiyeh neighborhood in the east of Gaza City.

The military wing of Hamas also announced that its fighters targeted a group of 14 Zionist soldiers who were ambushed in a house in Al-Shuja'iyya with a TBG bullet and killed or wounded them.

Al-Qassam battalions also targeted a "Tiger" personnel carrier of the Zionist regime with a 105 rocket in Al-Shuja'iyya.

2050

3 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .