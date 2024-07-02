Destruction of a Zionist tank and armored car by al-Qassam battalions

According to Palestinian media, al-Qassam battalions announced today (Tuesday) that they targeted an Israeli Merkava IV tank with a Yassin 105 rocket in al-Shajaiyeh neighborhood in the east of Gaza City.

The military wing of Hamas also announced that its fighters targeted a group of 14 Zionist soldiers who were ambushed in a house in Al-Shuja'iyya with a TBG bullet and killed or wounded them.

Al-Qassam battalions also targeted a "Tiger" personnel carrier of the Zionist regime with a 105 rocket in Al-Shuja'iyya.

