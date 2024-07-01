London police to probe into assault of Iranian voters

The announcement comes few days after some anti-revolutionary elements tried to disrupt the voting process as Iranian nationals came to voting stations in the UK to cast their ballots on June 28, in an election which determines the country’s next president.

London Police stressed that London is not a place for such behaviors and that they are closely monitoring the violation committed against one of the citizens.

The Iranian Embassy in London has also sent a note of protest to the British government in this regard.

The embassy, in its note, also called on the British government to ensure the security of the Iranian voters during the runoff election set to be held this coming Friday, Iran’s Charge d’affaires Ali Matinfar told IRNA correspondent in London.

The Iranian diplomat said that he also plans to meet UK foreign secretary officials in the coming days for more follow-ups.

Five stations were set up in London, the rest were in the cities of Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Cardiff.

While the voting was underway, some Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic gathered outside the polling stations, trying to cause tension and disrupt the voting process.

The anti-Iran groups threatened and intimidated the voters because of their participation in the election. In one case, some of those individuals chased a female voter and removed her scarf.

9341**2050