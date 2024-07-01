Google shuts down two biotech companies in occupied territories

Despite not making a public announcement following the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip, the American corporation Google has chosen to impose restrictions on its two centers located in Tel Aviv and Haifa, as reported by IRNA, which cited Arab news sources.

The decision by Google is expected to result in the termination of employee contracts at these two centers in the third quarter of 2024, increasing pressure on the cabinet of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Previously, another American firm, Intel, scrapped a significant $25 million project aimed at establishing an electronic chip factory in the occupied territories.

Both Google and Intel, major American companies, play a crucial role in bolstering the technological position of the Israeli regime in the field of information technology.

The cessation of their collaborations with the Zionist regime is viewed as a significant outcome of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

