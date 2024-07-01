Hamas reiterates 4 conditions for truce deal in Gaza

Media outlets have reported al-Nunu on Monday as saying that a permanent ceasefire needs to be established in the Gaza Strip as a prerequisite to agree to the prisoner deal.

The Zionist regime's army must withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, he noted.

The siege of the Gaza Strip must end, the reconstruction of the area needs to begin and the exchange of prisoners should be negotiated as per the agreement, he added.

He noted that Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist cabinet have called for continuing the war and killing of the Palestinians.

Netanyahu seeks a temporary ceasefire to deceive the world, he noted.

