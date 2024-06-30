Iran prepared to hold presidential runoff vote abroad

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, Alireza Bikdeli, Deputy for Consular Parliamentary and Iranians Affairs of the Foreign Ministry while appreciating the presence of Iranian expatriates as well as the representatives of the Islamic Republic for the successful holding of the runoff presidential vote, emphasized the need to protect voters' rights, maintain the security of polling stations.

The director general of consular affairs of Iran's foreign ministry Alireza Mahmoudi who is in charge of holding elections abroad presented a report in this meeting.

Mahmoudi noted that the organizers of elections in overseas offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran pay attention and care to the safety of this important matter.

He also rejected some of the news that was published in virtual space regarding the voters’ turnout abroad during the first round of the election held on Friday.

According to the head of the election headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statistics related to the voters had only been sent to the Interior Ministry, and any decision to publish them is the discretion of the country’s election headquarters.

