‘People involved in violence against Iranian voters must be held accountable in UK courts’

Matinfar made the remark in a message a copy of which was received by IRNA on Sunday, two days after the Islamic Republic held presidential elections at home and abroad, including in London and five more UK cities.

He said that Iran’s embassy in London continues to fulfill its duty to uphold the rights of the Iranian voters who were subjected to physical and psychological harassment by the individuals opposed to the Islamic Republic.

“All those individuals, who were involved in harassment against the voters taking part in the democratic process of electing a new president for Iran, should be held accountable in UK courts over their quasi-terrorist acts and behaviors”, the diplomat further said.

Evidence has been collected and will be presented to relevant British authorities over the violent behavior as well as verbal and physical harassment of the Iranian voters, Matinfar added.

Earlier on Sunday, the diplomat told IRNA that the Iranian embassy has sent a note of protest to the British government over attempts by anti-Iran groups to disrupt the presidential voting process and cause troubles for the voters.

The embassy, in its note, also called on the British government to ensure the security of the Iranian voters during the runoff election set to be held this coming Friday, Matinfar said.

